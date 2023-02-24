e-Paper Get App
Bajaj Consumer Care bought back 30,395 shares for Rs 167.95

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Bajaj Consumer Care on Friday bought back 30,395 shares for Rs 167.95, the company announced through an exchange filing. 6,291 shares were bought on the BSE, and 24,104 shares were bought on the NSE.

After this, the total share allotted moved to 30,08,271.

Bajaj Consumer Care on Thursday bought 43,989 shares for Rs 167.01 each.

Bajaj Consumer Care share

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Friday closed at Rs 168, up by 0.27 per cent.

