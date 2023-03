Bajaj Consumer Care announces buyback of 2,635 shares | Image: Bajaj Consumer (Representative)

Bajaj Consumer Care on Thursday bought back 2,635 shares worth Rs 160.9981 each, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company bought back 2486 shares on the BSE and 149 shares on the NSE.

ICICI Securities Limited was the broker for the buy back.

Bajaj Consumer Care on March 8, bought back 1 lakh shares for Rs 160.81 each.

Read Also Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 1 lakh shares for Rs 160.81 each

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Thursday closed at Rs 163.75, up by 1.42 per cent.