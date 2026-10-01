Bajaj Auto Reports 5.38 Lakh Unit Sales In September 2026, Up 5% Year-On-Year

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Mumbai: Bajaj Auto Limited on Monday announced a 5 per cent year-on-year rise in its total sales for September 2026, reaching 5,38,443 units. This includes both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Two-Wheeler Performance

In the two-wheeler segment, the company sold 4,51,494 units in September 2026, representing a 5 per cent increase from the 4,30,853 units sold in September 2025. Domestic sales for two-wheelers stood at 2,39,771 units, a 12 per cent decline, while exports surged by 34 per cent to 2,11,723 units.

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Commercial Vehicle Sales

Commercial vehicle sales for September 2026 were up 9 per cent, totalling 86,949 units compared to 79,651 units in September 2025. Domestic sales for commercial vehicles rose 5 per cent to 54,685 units, and exports increased by 17 per cent to 32,264 units.

Year-to-Date Performance

For the period of April to September 2026, Bajaj Auto reported total sales of 29,87,135 units, a 24 per cent growth over the 24,05,357 units sold in the corresponding period of 2025. Two-wheeler sales year-to-date (YTD) were 25,06,513 units, up 24 per cent, while commercial vehicle sales YTD grew 24 per cent to 4,80,622 units.

Export Growth

Total exports across both segments grew by 32 per cent in September 2026 to 2,43,987 units. Year-to-date exports for two-wheelers and commercial vehicles combined reached 15,10,701 units, a 47 per cent increase from 10,29,756 units in the previous year.

Company Officials

The announcement was signed by Rajiv Gandhi, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, and Rakesh Sharma, Joint Managing Director.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.