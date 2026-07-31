Bajaj Holdings Net Profit Declines 22% To ₹2,708 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (BHIL) on Thursday announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, reporting a profit after tax of ₹2,708.08 crore. This marks a decrease from ₹3,503.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, a drop of 22.69%.

Financial Performance

Consolidated total income for Q1 FY27 increased to ₹419.32 crore, up from ₹337.59 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses also rose by 29.64% to ₹63.55 crore, compared to ₹49.02 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Share of Associates' Profits

The company's share of profits from associates stood at ₹2,358.69 crore in Q1 FY27, up from ₹1,893.32 crore in Q1 FY26. This represents a growth of 24.58% year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (not annualised) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹243.18. This is a decline from ₹313.27 reported in the same quarter last year.

Exceptional Items Impact

Profit figures for the year-ago quarter included an exceptional item of income from the sale of equity shares of Bajaj Finserv Limited, amounting to ₹1,521.88 crore. This one-time gain affects the comparability of profit after tax between the two periods.

Other Comprehensive Income

Other comprehensive income, net of tax, for Q1 FY27 was ₹3,322.74 crore, significantly higher than ₹1,312.91 crore in Q1 FY26. This increase was primarily driven by changes in the fair value of equity instruments carried at FVTOCI.

Subsidiaries and Associates Performance

Bajaj Auto (consolidated) profit after tax increased by 46% to ₹3,226 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹2,210 crore in Q1 FY26. Bajaj Finserv (consolidated) profit after tax increased by 12% to ₹3,132 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹2,789 crore in Q1 FY26. Maharashtra Scooters Ltd profit after tax stood at ₹3 crore in Q1 FY27, down from ₹35 crore in Q1 FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.