Bajaj Auto Trainees Resume Stop-Work Protest In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Trainee students working at Bajaj Auto under the ‘Earn and Learn’ scheme resumed their ‘stop-work’ protest in front of the company’s main gate at 6am on Saturday. The students took the step after the management allegedly failed to honour its earlier assurances. Meanwhile, the number of protesters was relatively low on this occasion, and a large police force was deployed to maintain law and order.

The students staged a sit-in in front of the company’s main gate until 3:30pm. After the afternoon shift ended, the company management began transporting workers home by bus through the rear exit instead of the main gate.

The students rushed towards the buses and attempted to stop them. Police tried to bring the situation under control by reasoning with the protesters. However, as the attempts to block the buses continued, police detained three individuals — Shubham Gholap, Sagar Sonawane and Navnath Kuber.

Prior to this, on August 11, approximately 3,000 trainees had staged a massive protest at the company’s entrance.

Agitator Ganesh Kalwe said around 300 to 400 trainees would stage an overnight sit-in outside the main gate of the Bajaj plant and continue the agitation. He said the number of protesters was likely to increase further in the coming days.