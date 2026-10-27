Bajaj Auto Q2 Results, Net Profit Jumps 35% To ₹3,354 Crore As Revenue Beats Street Estimates

Bajaj Auto's Q2 FY27 standalone profit rose 35 percent to Rs 3,354 crore. |

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto Limited reported a 35 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,354 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 2,480 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer's revenue from operations increased 34 percent to Rs 20,003 crore from Rs 14,922 crore a year earlier, surpassing market expectations.

Revenue Beats

According to a pre-results Informist survey of 20 analysts, Bajaj Auto's revenue was expected to reach Rs 19,085 crore, while net profit was estimated at Rs 3,178 crore.

The company's actual revenue exceeded the consensus estimate by around 4.8 percent, while net profit was about 5.5 percent higher than expected.

The company also crossed the Rs 20,000-crore quarterly revenue milestone for the first time.

Profit Growth

Bajaj Auto's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 37 percent to Rs 4,172 crore from Rs 3,052 crore in Q2 FY26.

However, its EBITDA margin remained largely stable at 20.9 percent, compared with 20.5 percent in the year-ago period.

The company's strong operating performance came despite volatility in the business environment.

Sales Momentum

Bajaj Auto's total vehicle sales rose 20 percent year-on-year to 15,48,884 units during the September quarter, compared with 12,94,120 units a year earlier.

Domestic vehicle sales increased 16 percent, while exports jumped 41 percent, supported by stronger demand across overseas markets.

Two-wheeler sales grew 20 percent, while commercial vehicle volumes increased 18 percent during the quarter.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, standalone revenue from operations increased 35 percent to Rs 37,247 crore from Rs 27,506 crore in the corresponding period last year.

EBITDA rose 40 percent to Rs 7,761 crore, compared with Rs 5,534 crore in H1 FY26.

Net profit for the six-month period climbed 38 percent to Rs 6,337 crore from Rs 4,576 crore a year earlier.

Business Outlook

The company highlighted growth across its domestic motorcycle business, commercial vehicles and international operations.

It also reported continued progress in its electric vehicle portfolio, with Chetak contributing to its expanding electric mobility business.

Bajaj Auto said its performance reflected broad-based growth across volumes, revenue and profitability during the quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and published analyst estimates. It is for information only, not investment advice.