Bajaj Auto Fixes June 24 As Record Date, ₹5,632.80 Crore Buyback At ₹12,000 Per Share Moves Ahead

Bajaj Auto has fixed June 24, 2026, as the record date for its Rs 5,632.80 crore share buyback. |

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto Ltd has announced June 24, 2026, as the record date for its proposed share buyback programme.

The company informed stock exchanges that shareholders whose names appear in the records on the specified date will be eligible to participate in the buyback offer. The decision was approved by the Buyback Committee constituted by the company's Board of Directors.

Buyback Size at Rs 5,632.80 crore

Bajaj Auto plans to buy back up to 46.94 lakh fully paid-up equity shares through the programme.

The buyback price has been fixed at Rs 12,000 per equity share, which will be paid in cash to eligible shareholders. The total size of the buyback is up to Rs 5,632.80 crore, excluding transaction-related expenses and statutory charges.

The proposal had earlier received approval from both the Board of Directors and shareholders of the company.

Who Can Participate?

The record date is important because it determines which shareholders will be eligible for the buyback.

Investors holding Bajaj Auto shares as of June 24, 2026, will be entitled to participate in the offer, subject to the terms and conditions of the buyback. The company will later announce detailed entitlement information and the buyback timetable.

Aim of the Buyback

Share buybacks are generally undertaken by companies to return surplus cash to shareholders and improve capital efficiency.

Such programmes can also help enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding in the market.

For Bajaj Auto, the buyback represents one of the largest capital return exercises in recent years and reflects the company's strong financial position.

Market Focus on Next Steps

Investors will now closely watch the buyback process and entitlement details ahead of the record date.

With the buyback price fixed at Rs 12,000 per share and the total outlay exceeding Rs 5,632 crore, the announcement is expected to remain in focus among market participants in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company filings and regulatory disclosures. Investors should consult financial advisors before making investment decisions.