Bajaj Auto Q1 Profit Surges Nearly 46%, Revenue & Comprehensive Income Record Strong Growth

Bajaj Auto’s consolidated net profit rose 45.92 percent to Rs 3,225.63 crore. |

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto Limited announced on Thursday that its consolidated net profit after tax rose by 45.92 percent to Rs 3,225.63 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to Rs 2,210.44 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Revenue From Operations Jumps

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 21,688.83 crore, marking a 65.15 percent increase from Rs 13,133.35 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total Income and Expenses

Bajaj Auto's total consolidated income for the quarter grew to Rs 22,376.69 crore, up from Rs 13,642.33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total consolidated expenses for the period were Rs 17,949.85 crore, compared to Rs 10,681.68 crore a year ago.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) on a consolidated basis for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was Rs 115.5. This is an increase from Rs 79.2 reported for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Exceptional Items and Comparability

Note 3b in the financial results indicates that figures for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 are not directly comparable with the corresponding figures for the previous quarter ended 31 March 2026, or the year-ago quarter ended 30 June 2025.

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This is due to the group's acquisition of a controlling stake in Bajaj Auto International Holdings AG (BAIHAG) on 18 November 2025, which led to consolidation of BAIHAG's financial results with a one-quarter reporting lag.

Share Buyback Update

Bajaj Auto completed a share buyback programme for up to 4,694,000 equity shares at Rs 12,000 per share, totalling Rs 5,632.80 crore. The tendering period for the buyback opened on 1 July 2026 and closed on 7 July 2026, with payments made to shareholders on 14 July 2026.

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End-of-Life Vehicle Rules Impact

The company stated it is currently unable to reliably estimate its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations under the Environment Protection (End-of-Life Vehicles) Rules, 2025, which became effective from 1 April 2025. The pricing mechanism for EPR certificates has not yet been notified.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.