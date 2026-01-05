 Bajaj Auto Says Venezuela Exports Under 1% Amid Maduro Capture Crisis
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBajaj Auto Says Venezuela Exports Under 1% Amid Maduro Capture Crisis

Bajaj Auto Says Venezuela Exports Under 1% Amid Maduro Capture Crisis

Bajaj Auto stated its exports to Venezuela, mainly Pulsar and Boxer models, constitute less than 1% of total overseas shipments, minimising the impact from the US capture of President Nicolas Maduro. The company reported 19% growth in exports to 16,39,971 units in April-December FY26. Rival TVS Motor confirmed no significant presence in the crisis-hit South American nation.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Sunday said its exports to Venezuela accounts for less than 1 per cent of its total overseas shipments. The South American country has plunged into a crisis after the US captured its President, Nicolas Maduro, on Saturday. "We do export to Venezuela. Pulsar and Boxer are very popular, but these exports are less than 1 per cent of our total exports," Rakesh Shamra, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, said.

Read Also
Ola Electric's Market Share Plummets As TVS & Bajaj Gain Ground In 2025 EV Two-Wheeler Market
article-image

He was responding to a query about the implications on its operations in the country following the capture of Maduro by the US. In the April-December period of FY26, Bajaj Auto's total exports stood at 16,39,971 units as against 13,73,595 units in the year-ago period, up 19 per cent. Another Indian automaker, TVS Motor Company, said it has no meaningful presence in Venezuela. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Bajaj Auto Says Venezuela Exports Under 1% Amid Maduro Capture Crisis
Bajaj Auto Says Venezuela Exports Under 1% Amid Maduro Capture Crisis
Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction To Overzealous Fans Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral
Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction To Overzealous Fans Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral
'This Isn't Funny': Google Engineer Jaana Dogan Stunned As Claude AI Tool Builds In One Hour What Took Team A Year
'This Isn't Funny': Google Engineer Jaana Dogan Stunned As Claude AI Tool Builds In One Hour What Took Team A Year
GREAT Scholarships 2026–27 Launch: New Pathways For Indian Postgraduate Students To Study In The UK
GREAT Scholarships 2026–27 Launch: New Pathways For Indian Postgraduate Students To Study In The UK
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Auto Says Venezuela Exports Under 1% Amid Maduro Capture Crisis

Bajaj Auto Says Venezuela Exports Under 1% Amid Maduro Capture Crisis

Onextel Secures NICSI Contract For Government Messaging Services, Eyes ₹125 Crore Annual Revenue

Onextel Secures NICSI Contract For Government Messaging Services, Eyes ₹125 Crore Annual Revenue

Andhra Pradesh Tops India’s Investment Chart With 25.3% Share In FY26 Proposals

Andhra Pradesh Tops India’s Investment Chart With 25.3% Share In FY26 Proposals

Bank Unions Call Nationwide Strike On January 27 Over 5-Day Work Week Demand

Bank Unions Call Nationwide Strike On January 27 Over 5-Day Work Week Demand

Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat With Mild Losses Amid US-Venezuela Tensions, IT Sector Drags

Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat With Mild Losses Amid US-Venezuela Tensions, IT Sector Drags