Bajaj Auto Reports 40% Total Sales Growth Driven By Exports Surge

Bajaj Auto recorded total sales of 5,13,792 units in April 2026, marking a 40 percent year-on-year increase. |

Pune: Bajaj Auto has delivered a sharp jump in April sales, powered largely by a surge in exports across both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Total Sales Surge

The company reported total sales of 5,13,792 units in April 2026, up 40 percent from 3,65,810 units a year ago. This growth reflects a strong start to the financial year, with both domestic and international markets contributing to the rise. The scale of increase highlights a recovery in demand as well as improved market reach.

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Two-Wheeler Momentum

Two-wheeler sales stood at 4,39,953 units, registering a 38 percent increase over April 2025. Domestic sales grew 11 percent to 2,10,063 units, while exports jumped sharply by 78 percent to 2,29,890 units. The strong export growth indicates rising international demand, significantly outpacing domestic expansion in this segment.

Commercial Vehicle Growth

Commercial vehicle sales also showed robust performance, rising 54 percent year-on-year to 73,839 units. Domestic CV sales increased 19 percent to 38,147 units, while exports surged 125 percent to 35,692 units. This sharp export-led growth suggests increased traction in overseas markets for the company’s commercial vehicle portfolio.

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Exports Drive Performance

Exports emerged as the standout contributor across segments, with total export volumes climbing 83 percent to 2,65,582 units. In comparison, domestic sales grew 13 percent to 2,48,210 units. The disparity between export and domestic growth underscores Bajaj Auto’s expanding global footprint and reliance on international markets for incremental growth.

Bajaj Auto’s April sales performance reflects strong export momentum combined with steady domestic demand, positioning the company for a solid beginning to the fiscal year across both key business segments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company filing provided and does not include external verification or additional sources.