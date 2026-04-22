Premier Explosives Secures ₹350.23 Crore Export Order For Defence Products

Premier Explosives Limited has secured export orders worth Rupees 350.23 crores for defence products from an international client. |

Secunderabad: Premier Explosives is expanding its global footprint with a sizable defence export order, reflecting growing international demand for its specialized products.

Bags Export Defence Order

Premier Explosives Limited has secured export orders valued at Rs 350.23 crores for supplying defence products to an international client. The order, disclosed on April 22, 2026, represents a major win for the company in overseas markets and reinforces its position in the defence manufacturing segment.

Execution Timeline Set

The contract will be executed over a period of two years, providing the company with medium-term revenue visibility. As detailed in the annexure on page 2, the structured timeline allows for phased delivery of defence products, aligning production schedules with client requirements and ensuring steady operational flow.

Strengthens Export Presence

This order highlights Premier Explosives’ growing traction in international markets. The contract, awarded by an overseas client, underscores the company’s capability to meet global defence standards and deliver specialized products beyond domestic demand. The international nature of the deal further diversifies its revenue base and enhances its export credentials.

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Clean Governance Framework

The company has confirmed that there is no promoter or group company interest in the entity awarding the contract, and the transaction does not fall under related party arrangements. This ensures that the deal has been executed on an arm’s length basis, maintaining transparency and compliance with regulatory standards.

The latest export order marks a significant step in Premier Explosives’ growth trajectory, strengthening its foothold in the global defence supply chain while supporting long-term business expansion.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company's filing document provided and does not include independent verification or inputs from external sources.