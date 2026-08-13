Baazar Style Retail Profit Rises 8.5% To ₹2.23 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Jumps 29%

Baazar Style Retail's Q1 FY27 consolidated profit rose 8.5 percent YoY to Rs 2.23 crore. |

Mumbai: Baazar Style Retail Limited reported an 8.5 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.23 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 2.06 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 29 percent to Rs 486.38 crore from Rs 377.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequentially, the retailer returned to profit from a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.65 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue increased 4.4 percent from Rs 465.71 crore.

Q1 Revenue Rises 29 percent

The company's consolidated total income stood at Rs 489.87 crore in Q1 FY27, up 29 percent from Rs 380.76 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses increased to Rs 486.54 crore from Rs 377.15 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 3.33 crore, compared with Rs 3.51 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax rose to Rs 3.33 crore from Rs 2.84 crore in the year-ago period, which had included an exceptional charge of Rs 0.77 crore.

Sequential Turnaround From Q4 Loss

Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue from operations increased 4.4 percent from Rs 465.71 crore, while total income rose 4.8 percent from Rs 467.63 crore.

Total expenses edged up 0.7 percent sequentially from Rs 483.01 crore.

Baazar Style Retail had reported a Rs 25.65 crore consolidated net loss in Q4 FY26, against the Rs 2.23 crore profit recorded in Q1 FY27.

The preceding quarter included an exceptional loss of Rs 20.65 crore linked to the settlement of an insurance claim following the fire at the company's erstwhile central warehouse.

Expenses And EPS

Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 41.40 crore during Q1 FY27, while finance costs were Rs 20.28 crore and depreciation and amortisation expenses stood at Rs 51.83 crore. Other expenses were Rs 52.44 crore.

Basic earnings per share stood at Rs 0.30 in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 0.28 in Q1 FY26, while diluted EPS was Rs 0.29 against Rs 0.28.

Preferential Warrants

During the quarter, the company converted 15 lakh warrants into an equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares after receiving Rs 36.93 crore towards 75 percent of the consideration on May 15. The shares were allotted on May 18, 2026.

The group operates in a single reportable operating segment, Retail Sales.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.