B2B startup Inflection raises $5 mn in Seed round

US and India-based Inflection.io, a B2B Marketing Automation Solution, has announced it has received a $5 million seed funding led by MHS Capital. Other participants in the funding round include Version One, Cercano Management, Matt Heinz (CRO Amplitude, SVP Sales Marketo), Edward Unthank (CEO Etumos), Justin Gray (CEO LeadMD), Adam Schoenfeld (CEO Simply Measured, VP Strategy Drift), Ray Carroll (VP Sales Marketo, VP Sales Engagio), Brewster Stanislaw (VP Product Bizible, Marketo, CPO Demandbase), Patrick Thompson (CEO Iteratively, Dir. Product Amplitude), Prasanna Venkatesan (VP Engineering ZoomInfo India), and others.

Where will funds be utilised?

The funds will be used for recruiting and scaling to over ten open job roles in India and establishing an expanded team across the US and Indian markets.

What does Inflection do?

Inflection is a SaaS product company focused on delivering value for its customers through a marketing automation solution. Pricing starts at $1,000/mo, though there is a discount for early-stage startups. Their vision is to be the go-to-market HQ for other SaaS product-led companies, helping them drive new users, product onboarding/adoption, create delightful brand engagements, for engagement and upsell/cross-sell, and reduce churn. Inflection was made for businesses that need scale.

Who are the co-founders?

The company is co-founded by former executives of Marketo, Adobe, and Bizible, Dave Rigotti, Aaron Bird, and Oak Nguyen, further joined by Nakul Sibiraj from India as a co-founder.

Inflection has strong roots in India with Nakul spearheading the headquarters in Kochi. They have also established operations in other cities, namely Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai. The company has been expanding exponentially in the past year since its inception and has over 750 members in its marketing community so far.

Seed fund to accelerate growth

According to Dave Rigotti, the CEO and Co-founder of Inflection, this Seed funding will accelerate the growth of the company, and help with better awareness in the Indian market. “The rise of product-led companies, and the emergence of a new end-user era, requires innovative solutions that treat product activity data as a first-class citizen to drive meaningful engagement with customers. We built Inflection with the premise that B2B product-led companies deserve a purpose-built marketing solution to help them drive adoption, revenue expansion, and create delightful product engagements,” he adds.

"At Inflection, we unify data across accounts, individuals, and product activity, giving marketing teams a single view of the customer, and the ability to deliver tailored marketing campaigns across the customer lifecycle. This unique approach will in turn help us provide scalable and constructive solutions to the Indian market“, said Nakul Sibiraj, Co-Founder and Head of Engineering, India.

“When I was running product at Marketo, it was clear that companies are investing a great deal of effort to get B2C or sales-led processes and tools to work for product-led strategy, unsuccessfully. Current marketing automation providers make you choose between driving campaigns from CRM data OR product activity data. With Inflection, marketers no longer need to choose - they can drive highly contextualized campaigns utilizing data across account, individual, and product activity data.” said Aaron Bird, Co-Founder of Inflection.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:18 AM IST