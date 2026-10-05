Axiscades Technologies Subsidiary With ₹14.37 Crore Negative Net Worth Enters Liquidation

AXISCADES Technologies |

Mumbai: Axiscades Technologies Ltd announced on Monday that its wholly owned German step-down subsidiary, add-solution GmbH, has been placed into voluntary solvent liquidation. The dissolution became effective on 25 September 2026, following a members' resolution adopted on 24 September 2026.

Financial Impact

add-solution GmbH contributed ₹15.62 crore, or 1.35%, to Axiscades' consolidated turnover in FY26. The subsidiary incurred a PAT loss of ₹34.48 crore between FY25 and Q1FY27 and continued to report losses.

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Strategic Rationale

The company stated that the liquidation allows it to exit automotive engineering services and addresses recurring losses. This decision supports Axiscades' focus on growth platforms such as aerospace manufacturing, defence, XIDA, and space.

Management Statement

Shashidhar SK, Group CFO, Axiscades Technologies, said, "This is a financially disciplined decision to address a non-core, loss-making exposure. The orderly, solvent process supports our focus on earnings quality, capital efficiency and disciplined execution of Power 930."

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Liquidation Process

The liquidation will proceed under German law, with the liquidator realising assets, settling liabilities, and completing the winding-up process. Axiscades expects no material impact on its overall operations or profitability.

About add-solution GmbH

add-solution GmbH, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany, provides engineering design services for the automotive industry. It joined the Axiscades Group in June 2023.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.