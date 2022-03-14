Axis Bank bags IFR Asia's Asian Bank of the Year, India Bond House Award

Axis Bank announced it has been awarded IFR Asia’s Asian Bank of The Year, for its breadth of coverage and depth of expertise in the Asian investment banking space. The award acknowledges the bank’s outstanding performance in equity and debt issuance, across all major products and segments. Axis Bank was the only local house to serve as a global coordinator for the record Rs. 183 billion Paytm IPO, and was also the global coordinator for Macrotech Developers’ Rs. 25 billion IPO, it said in a press statement.

As per Refinitiv data, Axis Bank ranks first in India in DCM with 17.1 percent market share, which is twice than that of its nearest challenger. With the most senior team of 80 investment bankers in the counts, Axis Bank was able to climb to the third position in ECM despite strong competition from foreign houses. The bank has also helped open new markets for different issuers, such as HDFC’s Rs. 30 billion three-year floating-rate bond offering.

Commenting on this achievement, Axis Bank’s Deputy Managing Director Rajiv Anand said, “We are honored and extremely proud to be recognized for our efforts by the prestigious IFR Asia Awards. Our ‘One Axis’ philosophy has been a key area of distinctiveness to showcase our ability as a one-of-a-kind, full-service Wholesale Bank. Our synergized efforts have helped us establish leadership across the capital markets.”

This year, the bank has also won the ‘Best DCM House in India’ Award at the Finance Asia’s Country Awards.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 03:42 PM IST