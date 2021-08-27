Avni launches plant-based menstrual hygiene products

Avni, a holistic menstrual care startup, has launched a range of plant based menstrual hygiene products including-bio enzyme period wear liquid cleaner, menstrual cup wash and Antibacterial intimate wipes.

Period Wear Wash: It claims the newly launched cleaner is 100 percent plant-based liquid wash designed specifically to fight period blood stains and odour of body fluids effectively.

Menstrual Cup Wash: It can be used for washing and cleaning of menstrual cups.

The Avni Period wear wash and Avni Menstrual cup wash will be available in 100ml pack at the price of Rs 249, and are available at the brand's website and will be available on ecommerce platforms

Antibacterial intimate wipes for women is another product in its newly launched range. The product, it is claimed, is made of natural biodegradable fibres, without any alcohol and prevent rashes, allergies and infections. The travel friendly pack of 8 wipes is priced Rs 59.

Founded in 2020, the startup offers products to facilitate women’s hygiene during periods. " With launch of these new products we expect the usage of cloth pads will rise and Avni will become travel buddy products for women” said Mrs Sujata Pawar- Founder, Avni - a holistic menstrual care startup.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 10:21 AM IST