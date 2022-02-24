Autobot Academy launches course on EV servicing, maintenance

Autobot Academy, in the realm of EV education in India, has launched its national program--an advanced professional course in EV Servicing and Maintenance. The aim of the course is to develop lead level service, maintenance engineers, and technicians to support the growth of EV industry, and advance as well as accelerate the ecosystems with the right mix of skilled manpower.

It is estimated that the country will have an EV industry worth INR 500 billion by 2025, of which electric 2-wheelers alone would make up for 100 billion. This surge will also be a massive employment opportunity for trained, professionally skilled EV service and maintenance engineers and technicians. They will be key to providing quality support and service to keep the vehicles in good condition.

Ashwini Tiwary, Co-founder / CEO, Autobot India, said, “Autobot Academy will offer support and mentoring to young entrepreneurs, and existing garages’ owners for setting up or upgrading their facilities as futuristic service centres for the new technology market. Our aim is to create new employment and skill empowerment for the youth through this flagship program. We will specifically target start-ups, OEMs, fleet operators, aggregators, last-mile-delivery providers, and commute as well as logistics companies with the Autobot EV talent pool. The aim is to develop 1000 certified EV Service, and Maintenance Engineers and Technicians for the domestic market by the end of 2023.”

The ‘EV Servicing and Maintenance’ course will be India’s first professional certification course in the domain for electric 2-wheelers, the company said in a press statement.

The three-month course will be a blended (online + offline) learning opportunity with Autobot Level 2 certification. It is a green learning opportunity which will provide skills and knowledge related to end-to-end management of EV service, maintenance, and diagnostic related tasks and responsibilities.

Rajeev Sharma, Head of Learning and Development, Autobot Academy said “To address this urgent requirement of skilled manpower exclusively for the E 2-wheeler Industry, we have designed this customised course of Service and Maintenance not only to address customers' emerging needs but also to generate employment for aspiring candidates for EV Industry.”

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:36 PM IST