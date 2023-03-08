Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary receives USFDA approval for manufacturing Lenalidomide Capsules

Aurobindo Pharma fall by 7% due director’s arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy case | Aurobindo

Aurobindo Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, has received a final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Revlimid Capsules, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg, of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The product is expected to be launched in October 2023 (Volume specific launch).

This is the 155th ANDA (including 9 tentative approvals received) out of Eugia Pharma Speciality Group (EPSG) facilities, manufacturing both oral and sterile specialty products. The approved product is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with Multiple myeloma, in combination with Dexamethasone.

The shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday at 10:38 am were at Rs 469.25, up by 0.51 per cent.