e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAurobindo Pharma's subsidiary receives USFDA approval for manufacturing Lenalidomide Capsules

Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary receives USFDA approval for manufacturing Lenalidomide Capsules

The product which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with Multiple myeloma, in combination with Dexamethasone, will most likely launch in October 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Aurobindo Pharma fall by 7% due director’s arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy case | Aurobindo

Aurobindo Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, has received a final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Revlimid Capsules, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg, of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The product is expected to be launched in October 2023 (Volume specific launch).

This is the 155th ANDA (including 9 tentative approvals received) out of Eugia Pharma Speciality Group (EPSG) facilities, manufacturing both oral and sterile specialty products. The approved product is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with Multiple myeloma, in combination with Dexamethasone.

Read Also
Aurobindo Pharma's Unit I & III classified as Voluntary Action Indicated by USFDA
article-image

The shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday at 10:38 am were at Rs 469.25, up by 0.51 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic of Minipress capsules

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic of Minipress capsules

Adani Power amalgamates six subsidiary companies

Adani Power amalgamates six subsidiary companies

Infosys Foundation collaborates with social organizations to bolster women empowerment in India

Infosys Foundation collaborates with social organizations to bolster women empowerment in India

Airtel allots 15.20 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Airtel allots 15.20 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Rupee falls 37 paise to 82.29 against dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 37 paise to 82.29 against dollar in early trade