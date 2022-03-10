Aurobindo Pharma offers management development programme to employees, to develop future leaders

Aurobindo Pharma announced it has embarked on a journey of empowering its employees through a unique HR initiative. The Management Development Programme called ‘Four Pillars of Future Ready Managers’ is designed to train its workforce gain leadership and management skills as well as master the current trends in the market.

The 10-day sessions is spread over two Saturdays every month for the next 4 months. Aurobindo Pharma has partnered with GITAM University and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to organize this training programme, which addresses key factors like leading self and other, organisational leadership and personal transformation.

A total of 27 employees – in the Manager to Deputy General Manager cadres -- from the Vizag cluster of Aurobindo Pharma have been shortlisted and are now undergoing the programme.

People development has been a key focus area for the Human Resources (HR) department at Aurobindo Pharma. In keeping with this line of focus, Aurobindo Pharma requested the Management Development Program (MDP) team at GITAM faculty to focus on modalities which include:

(i) Improvement of self-management skills and enable confidence to become a leader

(ii) Sharpen personal awareness of group dynamics, social processes and conflicts

(iii) Adapt to the changes in responsibilities and rise to the occasion

(iv) Examine the effect one has on others and ways to control it

(v) Strengthen the ties between individual employees and the company.



U.N.B. Raju, Senior Vice President (HR), Aurobindo Pharma, said, “This is the first-ever programme undertaken by Aurobindo Pharma to train future leaders. The programme will synergize employees for improved acceptance, and agility with cross functional leads which will help our organisation navigate the business challenges and growth in the coming years. The HR team of Aurobindo has extensively worked with the GITAM team and Aurobindo leadership team at the Vizag cluster and after multiple iterations, content for 10 sessions - 4 modules has been developed. This programme will help make our employees more competent, qualified and capable of handling their future roles and responsibilities. This program has been created with the intention of developing their capabilities in line with the ongoing regulatory challenges and compliance. About 60 percent to 70 percent of the future vacancies will be filled from among internal talent in the coming years.”

Aurobindo Pharma collaborated with GITAM University to ensure these employees benefit from a fresh perspective, and the advantage of focussed attention on the topics being learnt. The Company is looking forward to a long-term association with GITAM to hone the pharma company’s in-house talent, it added.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:56 PM IST