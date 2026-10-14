Aurionpro Wins Finland Transit Payment Contract, Enters European Market

Aurionpro |

Mumbai: Aurionpro Solutions on Monday announced it has been selected by Matkahuolto, Finland's parcel and digital transport services provider, as the device vendor for its contactless EMV (cEMV) project.

Project Scope

Aurionpro will supply its SCV 500 Validator and ECR-one contactless card reader. These will be integrated with Matkahuolto's Transport Management System (TMS) and payment application APIs.

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Payment Modernisation

The solution will enable the acceptance of EMV payment cards and Finland's local contactless card standards. This aims to provide a reliable fare-payment experience across the public transport network.

Management Commentary

Petri Lindqvist, Director, Digital Transport Services at Matkahuolto, said the collaboration would help deliver a more convenient travel experience for passengers across Finland. He added that cEMV capability would improve support for tickets from different operators.

Sanjay Bali, President & Global Head, Tech Innovation Group at Aurionpro, said the engagement marked the company's entry into the European market. He stated it was a significant step in expanding Aurionpro's global transit business.

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Matkahuolto Background

Matkahuolto is a service company operating for over 90 years, divided into Parcel Services and Digital Transport Services. Its Digital Transport Services facilitate over 70 lakh journeys annually.

In 2025, Matkahuolto's turnover was EUR 98.5 million (approximately ₹882.25 crore). The company aims to halve its emissions by 2030.

Company Information

Aurionpro Solutions is listed on the BSE with script code 532668 and on the NSE with symbol AURIONPRO. The company focuses on banking, payments, mobility, insurance, transit, data centres, and government sectors.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.