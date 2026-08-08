Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board To Create Filmmakers’ Directory Of Local Service Providers | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) will make a directory of service providers to help filmmakers who will shoot films in the state. It will include names of service providers, their address and contact numbers.

These services include line producers, lighting, vanity vans, security, transport, makeup artistes, extras, cameras, trolleys and lodging and boarding.

“That will ensure that the filmmakers will not need to come to the state with a huge crew.

They will be able to use the services and equipment made available by the companies and individuals from the state, which will generate income for local people,” a MPTB official said, adding, “directory will be available on the MPTB’s portal.

A list of reliable and competent service boarders will be of great help to the filmmakers.”

According to MPTB officials, this is another step in the direction of drawing filmmakers to shoot in Madhya Pradesh. The board is the nodal agency for executing the state government's Film Policy 2025, the 2.0 version of the original policy.

The policy covers feature films, commercials, TV serials, travelogues, web series, documentaries, short films, music albums, corporate films etc shot in the state.

Currently, subsidies on the cost of filmmaking and ensuring that necessary permissions to shoot are granted without hassles and within a stipulated time frame are the main components of the policy.

In last five years, an average of 50 films were shot in the state every year.