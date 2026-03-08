Finland President Alexander Stubb Hosted By Mukesh Ambani At Antilia In Mumbai During India Visit |

Alexander Stubb was hosted by Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani for an informal interaction at their Mumbai residence, marking a warm engagement during the Finnish President’s visit to India. The meeting reflected a spirit of friendship and dialogue, with discussions centred around strengthening ties and shared global perspectives.

Pictures of the meeting shared by Reliance Industries show Stubb being welcomed in a traditional manner. Later, he can be seen sharing light moments with the Ambanis at their residence.

Stubb Inaugurates Raisina Dialogue With PM Modi

Earlier, Stubb, along with Narendra Modi, inaugurated the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics. The event is organised by the Observer Research Foundation.

Opening the dialogue, ORF President Samir Saran said that the conference has consistently aimed to analyse present global challenges to shape future policy discussions. The 2026 theme, “Samskara,” reflects a world where nations are asserting their identity while navigating evolving geopolitical realities.

During an interview, Stubb said the global trajectory is increasingly shifting towards India, noting that the country’s demographic and economic strength positions it as a major force in the coming decade. “I think the future is Indian,” he said, adding that the country’s population, economic growth and historical influence give it a strong advantage.

The Finnish President described his discussions with Modi as “wonderful,” noting that he spent nearly three hours with the Indian leader during the visit. He also praised India’s rapid development since his last trip in 2013, pointing to visible improvements in infrastructure and urban growth.

Highlighting bilateral cooperation, Stubb said recently signed agreements between India and Finland could enhance labour mobility and economic exchanges between the two nations.

Stubb Pays Tribute To Mumbai 26/11 Attacks Victims

During his visit to Mumbai, Stubb also paid tribute to victims of the 2008 Mumbai attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Calling the attacks “horrific,” he said it was an honour to pay respects to those who lost their lives.

Commenting on the changing global order, the Finnish leader said the world is moving away from older power structures and should adapt to modern geopolitical realities. He also urged Western nations to recognise India’s growing leadership role and reiterated his support for a permanent seat for India at the United Nations Security Council.

Stubb added that international institutions should reflect the realities of the current era rather than the post-World War II structure of 1945, emphasising that countries like India will play a decisive role in shaping the future global order.

