Aurionpro Bags ₹150 Crore Data Centre Order From Global Hyperscaler

Aurionpro |

Mumbai: Aurionpro Solutions Limited announced on Monday that it has secured a new order valued at ₹150 crore for an AI-ready data centre in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Project Details

The project involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the data centre. It is scheduled for delivery over the next nine months.

Strategic Significance

This order is the third significant project awarded to Aurionpro by the same global hyperscaler in under a year. The total value of projects from this client now stands at approximately ₹300 crore.

Modular Systems Deployment

A key aspect of this project is the first deployment of skid-based modular systems by Aurionpro. This move aims to strengthen the company’s manufacturing capabilities and enhance control over quality, execution, and deployment timelines for data centre infrastructure.

Management Commentary

Bhaskar Bhattacharya, EVP and Head – Enterprise Business, Aurionpro, said that India’s AI ecosystem is driving demand for AI-ready data centre infrastructure. Bhattacharya added that the company's backward-integration strategy and planned in-house manufacturing capabilities will expand its presence across the value chain and enhance competitive positioning.

Company Information

Aurionpro Solutions Limited (BSE: 532668; NSE: AURIONPRO) is a global enterprise technology provider. It specialises in deep-tech IPs and scalable products across banking, payments, mobility, insurance, transit, data centres, and government sectors.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.