 Audi Italy Chief Fabrizio Longo Dies; Falls To Death From 10,000 Feet
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAudi Italy Chief Fabrizio Longo Dies; Falls To Death From 10,000 Feet

Audi Italy Chief Fabrizio Longo Dies; Falls To Death From 10,000 Feet

He was pronounced dead there. According to reports, after recovering his body, a helicopter extraction crew then took his body to a hospital in Carisolo for further investigation.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
article-image

The German luxury carmaker Audi's Italian business head, Fabrizio Longo, has died at the age of 62. The Italian executive died after falling from a height of 10,000 ft. Longo was in the Swiss climbing the Swiss Alps at the time of the accident. The accident came to pass near Cima Payer in the Adamello mountains, near the Italian-Swiss border.

Audi Italy Boss Dies

Longo was at the helm of Audi's Italian operation for over 10 years.

Longo was at the helm of Audi's Italian operation for over 10 years. |

Read Also
Ashneer Grover Takes Jibe After Court Rejects Bail Plea Of SUV Driver In Delhi Coaching Centre...
article-image

The accident came to pass on Saturday, August 31.

Longo was a part of a climbing summit and he was slated to reach the end of the summit when this unfortunate incident took his life. The local search and rescue team eventually found his body in a gorge, 700 feet down.

FPJ Shorts
Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26
Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26
Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'
Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Price Band Revealed; Know Everything About It
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Price Band Revealed; Know Everything About It
Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While Demonstrating Procedure To Colleagues In Lakhimpur Kheri
Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While Demonstrating Procedure To Colleagues In Lakhimpur Kheri

He was pronounced dead there. According to reports, after recovering his body, a helicopter extraction crew then took his body to a hospital in Carisolo for further investigation.

Read Also
'Fabricated And Fake': Anand Mahindra Rubbishes Post Accusing Him Of 'Hypocrisy'
article-image
Longo was born in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region in 1962. He graduated in Political Science from Luiss in Rome.

Longo was born in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region in 1962. He graduated in Political Science from Luiss in Rome. |

A Decade Long Legacy

It is also reported that at the time of the mishap, Longo was well-equipped with different safety devices, such as steel cables and ladders, which he had packed to help him along his journey.

Read Also
Mumbai Road Rage VIDEO: Man Slaps Ola Driver, Smashes Him To Ground After Cab Brushes His AUDI Q3 In...
article-image

According to an Italian publication, the president of Fisi, Flavio Roda, mourned his death and said, "A terrible loss for the federation that has collaborated profitably with Longo for years. We join the family in this moment of great pain and the staff of Audi Italia".

Longo was born in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region in 1962. He graduated in Political Science from Luiss in Rome.

Longo was at the helm of Audi's Italian operation for over 10 years.

When it comes to luxury vehicles in Italy, the German automaker has a market share of 4.4 per cent, which is greater than its rival BMW, which has market share of 3.7 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Price Band Revealed; Know Everything About It

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Price Band Revealed; Know Everything About It

₹7.4 Lakh Penalty For VPNs: Brazilian Government Tightens Screw On Elon Musk's X

₹7.4 Lakh Penalty For VPNs: Brazilian Government Tightens Screw On Elon Musk's X

Adani Green And TotalEnergies Form Joint Venture To Manage 1,150 MW Solar Projects In Khavda

Adani Green And TotalEnergies Form Joint Venture To Manage 1,150 MW Solar Projects In Khavda

Audi Italy Chief Fabrizio Longo Dies; Falls To Death From 10,000 Feet

Audi Italy Chief Fabrizio Longo Dies; Falls To Death From 10,000 Feet

Premier Energies IPO Listing: SME Issue Debuts With Over 121% Premium On NSE

Premier Energies IPO Listing: SME Issue Debuts With Over 121% Premium On NSE