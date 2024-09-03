Audi Italy Chief Fabrizio Longo Dies; Falls To Death From 10,000 Feet

The German luxury carmaker Audi's Italian business head, Fabrizio Longo, has died at the age of 62. The Italian executive died after falling from a height of 10,000 ft. Longo was in the Swiss climbing the Swiss Alps at the time of the accident. The accident came to pass near Cima Payer in the Adamello mountains, near the Italian-Swiss border.

Audi Italy Boss Dies

Longo was at the helm of Audi's Italian operation for over 10 years. |

The accident came to pass on Saturday, August 31.

Longo was a part of a climbing summit and he was slated to reach the end of the summit when this unfortunate incident took his life. The local search and rescue team eventually found his body in a gorge, 700 feet down.

He was pronounced dead there. According to reports, after recovering his body, a helicopter extraction crew then took his body to a hospital in Carisolo for further investigation.

Longo was born in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region in 1962. He graduated in Political Science from Luiss in Rome. |

A Decade Long Legacy

It is also reported that at the time of the mishap, Longo was well-equipped with different safety devices, such as steel cables and ladders, which he had packed to help him along his journey.

According to an Italian publication, the president of Fisi, Flavio Roda, mourned his death and said, "A terrible loss for the federation that has collaborated profitably with Longo for years. We join the family in this moment of great pain and the staff of Audi Italia".

When it comes to luxury vehicles in Italy, the German automaker has a market share of 4.4 per cent, which is greater than its rival BMW, which has market share of 3.7 per cent.