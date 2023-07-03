AU Small Finance Bank Property Auction: Commercial Property Available In Mumbai. Check Details Here | Freepik

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower (s)/ Co-Borrower (s)/Mortgagor (s) and Guarantor (s) that the below described immovable properties mortgaged to the Secured Creditor, the constructive/physical possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of AU Small Finance Bank Limited (A Scheduled Commercial Bank),the same shall be referred hereinafter as AUSFB. The Secured Assets will be sold on “As is where is”, “As is what is”, and “Whatever there is” basis through E-Auction for recovery of amount mentioned in the table below along with further interest, cost, charges and expenses being due to AUSFBviz. Secured Creditor.

It is hereby informed you that we are going to conduct public E-Auction through website https://sarfaesi.auctiontiger.net

Description of property 1: Office No.223, 1st Floor, A Wing Orchid Road Mall Aarey Road Near Royal Palms Complex, Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon East, Mumbai, 400065, Admeasuring 39.48 Sq Mtr (425 Sq Ft)

Reserve Price: Rs 32,52,000/- (Thirty Two Lakh Fifty Two Thousand Only)

E.M.D. : Rs 3,25,200/- (Three Lakh Twenty Five Thousand Two Hundred Only)

Auction date and time: 23-August 2023 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM with unlimited extension of 5 minutes.

Description of property 2: Property Situated At Unit.No. 2 On Ground Floor, Building .No. D-10, Type- B, In The Complex Know As Om Harihar Complex On The Land Bearing , Survey No.31 , Hissa.No. 20 Village-Vadghar, Bhilwamdi, Dist-Thane Maharashtra, Admeasuring 3125 Sq .Ft

Reserve Price: Rs 35,72,000/- (Thirty Five Lakh Seventy Two Thousand Only)

E.M.D. : Rs 3,57,200/- (Three Lakh Fifty Seven Thousand Two Hundred Only)

Auction date and time: 23-August 2023 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM with unlimited extension of 5 minute

The terms and conditions of e-auction sale:-

(1). The E-Auction sale of Secured Asset is on “as is where is” , “as is what is” , “whatever there is” and “no recourse” basis for and on behalf of the Secured Creditor viz. AUSFB and there is no known encumbrance which exists on the said property.

(2). For participating in online e-auction sale, Bid document, copies of PAN Card, Board Resolution in case of Company and photo ID, address proof are required to be submitted along with EMD, which is payable by way of RTGS/NEFT/DD in the name of MSME AUCTION POOL ACCOUNT OF AU Small Finance Bank Limited, Current account No.1921201121711599 AU SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED Fifth and Sixth Floor Sunny Big Junction STC Khasra No. 64 to 67, Gram Sukhaipura New Atish Market Jaipur 302020, IFSC Code: AUBL0002011, Once an Online Bid is submitted, same cannot be withdrawn. Further any EMD submitted by bidder will be required to send the UTR/Ref no./DD no. of the RTGS/NEFT/DD with a copy of cancelled cheque on the following email IDs i.e. auctions@aubank.in

(3). All Interested participants / bidders are requested to visit the website https://sarfaesi.auctiontiger.net & https://www.aubank.in/bank-auction for further details including Terms & Conditions, to take part in e-auction sale proceeding and are also advised to contact Mr. Bhanu Pratap Singh, Contact Number 9358002663 and e-mail of auctions@aubank.in

Please Note: This is also a 30 days notice Under Rule 8(6) read with Rule 9(1) to the Borrowers/Co Borrowers/Mortgagors of the above said loan account about sale through tender / inter se bidding on the above-mentioned date. The property will be sold, if their outstanding dues are not repaid in full by the borrower in the given notice period.