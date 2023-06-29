 Bank of Baroda Property Auction: Commercial Properties Available In Mumbai. Check Details Here
E-Auction sale notice for Sale of Immovable Assets under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 read with proviso to rule 8 (2) & 8 (6) of Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
Bank of Baroda Property Auction: Commercial Properties Available In Mumbai. Check Details Here | Freepik

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower (s), Mortgagor (s) and Guarantor (s) that the below described immovable and Movable property mortgaged/charged to the Secured Creditor, possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of Bank of Baroda, Secured Creditor, will be sold on “As is where is”, “As is what is”, and “Whatever there is'' basis for recovery of dues in below mentioned account/s. The details of Borrower/s/ Mortgagor/ Guarantor's/ Secured Asset's/ Dues/ Reserve Price/ e-Auction date & Time, EMD and Bid Increase Amount are mentioned below -

Description of property 1: Merged Office premises No 704, 705 and 706, Situated at Nirmal Corporate Centre CHSL, 320, Corporate Centre, Nirmal Life Style Above Shoppers Stop, LBS Marg, Mulund West Mumbai 400080. Carpet Area 1158 Sq Feet loft Area 764 Sq Feet.

Reserve Price: Rs. 197.54 lakh

E.M.D. : Rs. 19.76 lakh

Auction date and time: 18.07.2023 from 1 pm to 3 pm

Union Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai. Check Details Here
Description of property 2: Shop Mo. 1 Wing A in Swami Sahakari CHS Ltd Situated at 602/610, (Sakina Manzil) NM Joshi Marg CS No 1945 Byculla Division Mumbai 400027 belonging to Ramesh N Gagan Admeasuring 315.3 Sq Ft built up area.

Reserve Price: Rs. 66.14 lakh

E.M.D. : Rs. 6.62 lakh

Auction date and time: 18.07.2023 from 1 pm to 3 pm

For detailed terms and conditions of sale, please refer/visit to the website link https://www.bankofbaroda.in/e-auction.htm and https://bob.auctiontiger.net/EPROC/ prospective bidders may contact the Authorised officer on Tel No.022-43683805 Mobile No. 9321582645

