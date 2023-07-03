Saraswat Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Navi Mumbai. Check Details Here | File

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the borrower, guarantors and mortgagors that the below described immovable property is mortgaged / charged to the Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd. As a secured creditor, the physical possession of the immovable property has been taken by the Authorised Officer of the Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd. The secured asset will be sold on “As is where is basis, as is what is basis & whatever there is basis”

The E-auction of the charged properties (under SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST (SARFAESI) ACT, 2002) for realization of Bank’s dues will held as per the terms and conditions mentioned in the table given below:

Description of property: Flat No. 202 [Admeasuring Built Up Area : 1050 sq. ft.], “A” Wing, 2nd Floor, R. S. Presidency, Sector-23, Plot No. 177 at Village : Ulwe, Navi Mumbai-410 206, Tal. Panvel, Dist. Raigad

Reserve Price: Rs 50 Lakh

E.M.D. : Rs 5 Lakh

Auction date and time: 21.07.2023 from 2.00 p. m. to 4.00 p. m.

The online auction will take place on the website of the Bank’s empanelled service provider M/s. e-Procurement Technologies Limited (Auction Tiger). Bid form, Terms & Conditions of the said Sale / Auction, and procedure of submission of Bid / Offer, are available from their website at https://sarfaesi.auctiontiger.net.

Intending bidder / purchaser has to transfer the EMD amount through NEFT / RTGS / DD / PAY ORDER. Name of the A/C.: SARASWAT BANK - RECOVERY, IFSC Code: SRCB0000097, Bank Name & Address : SARASWAT CO-OP. BANK LTD., RECOVERY DEPT., 74-C, SAMADHAN BUILDING, 2ND FLOOR, SENAPATI BAPAT MARG (TULSI PIPE ROAD), DADAR (W), MUMBAI 400 028. Beneficiary Account No.: 0097421420000001 The registration, verification of KYC documents and transfer of EMD must be completed well in advance before auction. Kindly, note in case prospective bidder(s) are unable to submit their bid, then they may contact the aforesaid service provider. Contact details -: +91 9722778828 (Office) 079-6813 6851.

There are no encumbrances known to the Authorised officer. However, the intending bidder should make their own enquiry and due diligence regarding the encumbrance upon the property.

The payment of all statutory / non-statutory dues, taxes, rates, assessment, charges, fees etc., owing to any authority or to anybody shall be the sole responsibility of the successful bidder only.

The authorised officer can cancel the said auction at any point of time, without assigning the reason for the same.