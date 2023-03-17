 Aster appoints Nitish Shetty as CEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAster appoints Nitish Shetty as CEO

Aster appoints Nitish Shetty as CEO

The board of directors approved the appointment on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Aster appoints Nitish Shetty as CEO | Aster

Aster DM Healthcare Limited India on Friday announced the appointment of Nitish Shetty as the chief executive officer with effect from March 16, 2023, through an exchange filing. The board of directors approved the appointment on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Career

Dr. Nitish Shetty who has been in leadership positions across various healthcare organizations joined Aster as CEO of Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru in 2014 . He was later promoted as the Regional Director, Aster Hospitals (Karnataka and Maharashtra cluster) & Aster Labs.

In his long and illustrious career of over two decades, he has Spearheaded new business ventures, driven seamless acquisition integration and consistently delivered strong and sustainable financial results. He had joined Aster CMI hospital as a CEO in November 2014 and was later promoted as Regional Director of the Karnataka & Maharashtra cluster in October 2021. His meticulous planning and execution continue to drive the business growth and success of the cluster.

Read Also
Aster DM Healthcare to buy Cantown Infra's stake for ₹152 mln
article-image

Education

Shetty has an M.D in Hospital Administration from KMC Manipal and MBBS from M.R Medical College.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bharat Electronics Limited declared second interim dividend

Bharat Electronics Limited declared second interim dividend

Lupin Digital Health unveils results of India’s first digital therapeutics study with ACS patients

Lupin Digital Health unveils results of India’s first digital therapeutics study with ACS patients

ICICI Bank allots 1,61,422 equity shares shares as ESOPS

ICICI Bank allots 1,61,422 equity shares shares as ESOPS

Aster appoints Nitish Shetty as CEO

Aster appoints Nitish Shetty as CEO

Lupin rewards employees with 24,914 shares as stock options

Lupin rewards employees with 24,914 shares as stock options