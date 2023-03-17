Aster appoints Nitish Shetty as CEO | Aster

Aster DM Healthcare Limited India on Friday announced the appointment of Nitish Shetty as the chief executive officer with effect from March 16, 2023, through an exchange filing. The board of directors approved the appointment on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Career

Dr. Nitish Shetty who has been in leadership positions across various healthcare organizations joined Aster as CEO of Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru in 2014 . He was later promoted as the Regional Director, Aster Hospitals (Karnataka and Maharashtra cluster) & Aster Labs.

In his long and illustrious career of over two decades, he has Spearheaded new business ventures, driven seamless acquisition integration and consistently delivered strong and sustainable financial results. He had joined Aster CMI hospital as a CEO in November 2014 and was later promoted as Regional Director of the Karnataka & Maharashtra cluster in October 2021. His meticulous planning and execution continue to drive the business growth and success of the cluster.

Education

Shetty has an M.D in Hospital Administration from KMC Manipal and MBBS from M.R Medical College.