Asia-Pacific Growth Set To Slow To 4.4% |

Mumbai: Asia-Pacific economic growth is expected to moderate to 4.4% in 2027 from 4.8% in 2026, according to S&P Global Ratings. Strong artificial intelligence (AI)-related technology exports and resilient domestic consumption outside China are likely to support regional economies despite rising global interest rates and elevated energy prices.

The rating agency retained its September growth forecast for 2027, identifying India and Vietnam as the region’s fastest-growing economies.

AI Boom To Drive Economic Growth

Rising global investment in AI infrastructure is expected to remain a major growth driver for Asia-Pacific economies in 2027. Technology exports have witnessed strong momentum across China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, supported by growing demand for AI-related products.

However, S&P Global Ratings cautioned that technology export growth could gradually moderate due to unfavourable base effects and slower expansion in AI infrastructure spending.

High Energy Prices Remain A Concern

Elevated crude oil prices continue to pose significant challenges to regional economic growth. S&P Global expects Brent crude prices to average $85 per barrel in 2027, providing some relief from prevailing levels of around $94.

Meanwhile, rising global bond yields, inflationary pressures, AI-related debt financing and concerns surrounding fiscal deficits could create additional economic uncertainties.

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India’s GDP Growth Projected At 7%

S&P Global Ratings expects India's economy to expand by 7% in both FY27 and FY28, supported by robust household consumption, government investment and healthy merchandise exports.

India's efforts towards trade diversification and deeper integration into global supply chains are also expected to strengthen its economic resilience. Despite having relatively limited exposure to AI-related exports, India has maintained healthy export performance.

Inflation Risks Cloud Outlook

The rating agency warned that India's growth and inflation outlook could become less favourable during the second half of the fiscal year.

Rising input costs, uneven monsoon rainfall and persistent El Niño conditions could intensify inflationary pressures, potentially affecting domestic demand and overall economic momentum.

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