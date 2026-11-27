US AI Chip | IANS

Mumbai: Data centre investments across Asia-Pacific are expected to lose momentum as tighter US restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips and computing access reshape the region’s technology infrastructure landscape, according to a Fitch Ratings report.

The rating agency warned that neocloud operators dependent on Chinese customers and US-made chips could face heightened credit risks, weakening revenue visibility and investment prospects.

US Chip Restrictions Intensify

The latest regulations introduced by the US Bureau of Industry and Security extend restrictions beyond semiconductor shipments to ultimate computing users. Advanced AI chip shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand covered by the rules will require additional licences.

Overseas data centres providing significant advanced computing capacity to certain Chinese entities will also face restrictions, with affected existing arrangements given 90 days to secure authorisation.

Neocloud Operators Face Pressure

Fitch highlighted that neocloud companies remain particularly vulnerable because their business models depend on maintaining high utilisation of expensive graphics processing units (GPUs). Affected operators may redirect computing capacity to alternative customers at discounted rates or offer less advanced computing services.

However, these strategies could erode profitability, weaken revenue growth and undermine competitiveness, particularly for highly leveraged companies with substantial exposure to Chinese customers.

Data Centre Projects Face Delays

Projects approaching completion could experience delays in revenue generation amid uncertainty surrounding hardware procurement, customer eligibility and financing.

Physical data centre owners may initially remain relatively insulated due to long-term contracts covering powered space, cooling infrastructure and connectivity services. However, prolonged financial stress among neocloud tenants could eventually affect rental payments, occupancy levels and lease renewals.

Southeast Asia Faces Investment Challenges

Southeast Asian governments could encounter growing challenges in balancing access to advanced American technology with attracting investments from Chinese technology companies. Fitch expects customer profiles and computing workloads to increasingly determine project risks rather than geographical location alone.

The longer-term investment outlook remains uncertain, with evolving US export controls and potential Chinese policy responses likely to influence future data centre expansion.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!