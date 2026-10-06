Asia Africa Agri Alliance Eyes Stronger Farm Ties, India-Africa Trade And Investment Opportunities Take Centre Stage

Asia Africa Agri Alliance highlighted India-Africa farm trade and investment opportunities. |

Mumbai: The Asia Africa Agri Alliance (AAAA) has brought India-Africa agricultural cooperation, trade and investment opportunities into focus, highlighting the potential for stronger partnerships in farming, food processing and technology.

The alliance convened a high-level diplomatic and industry dialogue in Mumbai on October 1 as part of GLOBOIL India 2026, organised by Tefla’s. The discussions focused on turning diplomatic engagement into practical business partnerships.

Focus On Trade And Investment

Asia and Africa together account for a significant share of global agricultural production, while bilateral agricultural trade between the two regions already exceeds USD 90 billion annually.

The dialogue explored opportunities to build structured trade partnerships, attract investments, encourage technology transfers and develop sustainable agricultural value chains across the two continents.

AAAA said it aims to connect governments, agribusinesses, investors and development institutions to help create stronger agricultural ecosystems.

Mozambique's Nampula Seeks Indian Investors

A major focus was Mozambique's Nampula Province. Governor Eduardo Mariamo Abdula presented investment opportunities in oilseed cultivation, edible oil production, processing and agro-industrial development.

Nampula has a population of more than six million and over two million hectares of arable land. Groundnuts, cotton and sesame are among its major agricultural products, while soybean and sunflower are emerging as strategic crops.

Abdula said the province wants to move beyond exporting raw agricultural commodities and develop local processing capabilities. This could help create jobs while positioning Nampula as an agro-industrial hub in northern Mozambique.

Nacala Corridor Offers Market Access

The Governor also highlighted Nampula's location along the Nacala Corridor, supported by road and rail networks, the Port of Nacala and international airports.

The infrastructure provides access to domestic, regional and international markets. Abdula invited Indian and global companies to explore investment opportunities and participate in the Economic Fair of Nampula, or FENA 2027.

Oilseed Partnership Takes Shape

A Letter of Intent has also been signed between the Provincial Executive Council of Nampula, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India and Solidaridad.

The partnership focuses on sustainable development of oilseeds, vegetable oils and related value chains. It envisages knowledge exchange, sustainable production, processing, market development and feasibility studies.

Nampula has also proposed a dedicated platform on the future of oilseed and vegetable-oil value chains at FENA 2027, drawing inspiration from GLOBOIL India.

Five Key Areas For Cooperation

AAAA Convenor Kailash Singh said the alliance will focus on five areas — trade and market access, technology and innovation, investment and financing, policy and standards cooperation, and capacity building.

Established in India on February 20, 2026, AAAA was officially launched in Gurugram on March 13. It aims to strengthen long-term agricultural cooperation between Asia and Africa through investment, technology and trade partnerships.