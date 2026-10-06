India’s Edible Oil Security In Focus, CPOPC Eyes Deeper Palm Oil Partnership As Output Hits 73 Million Tonnes

CPOPC Secretary-General, Izzana Salleh on the Left with CPOPC Deputy Secretary-General, Dr. Musdhalifah Machmud addressing the press during Globoil India 2026 in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: The Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepen cooperation with India on edible oil security, sustainable production, resilient supply chains and consumer awareness.

The commitment was highlighted during GLOBOIL India 2026, held in Mumbai from September 29 to October 1, where CPOPC stressed India's growing importance for palm oil-producing nations.

India More Than An Export Market

CPOPC Secretary-General Izzana Salleh said India should be viewed not merely as a major export destination but as a strategic partner in ensuring food security and sustainable growth.

"India is much more than an export destination for palm oil-producing countries. It is a partner in our shared pursuit of food security, resilient supply chains, productive farmers and sustainable growth," Salleh said.

CPOPC also welcomed India's efforts to increase domestic edible oil production. It said stronger domestic capacity and reliable overseas supplies can work together to meet India's growing edible oil demand.

The Council identified improved planting materials, oil palm agronomy, higher smallholder productivity, traceability and sustainable sourcing as areas where cooperation can be expanded.

Biofuel Demand Reshaping Market

CPOPC Deputy Secretary-General Dr Musdhalifah Machmud said changing global edible oil dynamics, including rising biofuel demand in producing countries, could have implications for international trade.

She said food and energy security were both important objectives, while greater transparency and dialogue could help Indian buyers and producing countries prepare for changes in national biofuel policies.

CPOPC said combined palm oil production across its member countries increased from about 66 million tonnes in 2021 to 73 million tonnes in 2025.

However, future growth will require investment in replanting, better farming practices, technology and farmer support, along with careful management of domestic and export demand.

Focus On Consumer Awareness

CPOPC also stepped up its engagement with Indian consumers and industry stakeholders during the event.

In collaboration with the Asian Palm Oil Alliance, Solvent Extractors' Association of India and Solidaridad Asia, it organised a stakeholder roundtable on October 1 on palm oil perceptions and consumer narratives in India.

The discussions covered nutrition, sustainability, responsible sourcing and food marketing, including how consumers understand claims such as "Palm Oil-Free".

Participants also explored ways to improve consumer awareness through transparent, credible and evidence-based information.

Salleh said the relationship with India could not be built only around volumes and prices, and required listening to consumers and other stakeholders.

Long-Term India Partnership

CPOPC said its participation at GLOBOIL India 2026 builds on cooperation with Indian and regional organisations established in Mumbai in 2025.

The Council said continued engagement between producing countries, Indian industry and policymakers would be important for predictable trade, sustainable production, stronger agricultural productivity and resilient edible oil supply chains.