Ashok Leyland Reports 17% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 11% In Q4 FY26

Ashok Leyland reported 17 percent growth in consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 17,246 crore| File Image |

Mumbai: Ashok Leyland reported higher consolidated revenue and profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by growth in its commercial vehicle and financial services businesses.

Revenue from operations rose 17 percent year-on-year to Rs 17,246 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 14,696 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit after tax increased 11 percent to Rs 1,381 crore from Rs 1,246 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,940 crore during the quarter.

The company’s board also approved a second interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 16 percent from Rs 14,830 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit climbed 60 percent from Rs 862.2 crore. Total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 15,493 crore from Rs 13,097 crore a year earlier, mainly due to higher material, employee and finance costs.

Finance costs increased to Rs 1,241 crore from Rs 1,053 crore in Q4 FY25. The quarter also included exceptional loss items of Rs 19.3 crore, compared with Rs 325.2 crore in the previous quarter. Tax expense for the quarter stood at Rs 558.5 crore.

What Drove The Numbers?

The commercial vehicle business remained the largest contributor to revenue, generating Rs 15,087 crore during the quarter, while the financial services segment contributed Rs 2,159 crore. The company said revenue growth was supported by higher vehicle sales and improved financing operations.

Earnings per share for the quarter came in at Rs 2.20 compared with Rs 1.92 in Q4 FY25. Ashok Leyland also continued to maintain healthy operating margins, with operating margin at 12.2 percent during the quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 16 percent to Rs 56,362 crore from Rs 48,535 crore in FY25. Annual net profit increased 10 percent to Rs 3,721 crore compared with Rs 3,383 crore in the previous year. Profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 3,471 crore for FY26.

The company declared a total dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for the year, including the previously announced interim dividend. Ashok Leyland said the statutory auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.