Ashok Chhajer, Chairman and Managing Director, Arihant Superstructures Ltd: ‘Legacy counts in real estate’

What is the importance of selecting projects by developers having an established track record?

While RERA is there to protect the home buyers, it is still advisable to always select the right developer with a good track record. Legacy counts, the name of the developer says it all. The bigger brands are giving homes at similar prices to ordinary developers so it doesn’t come at an extra cost. Since it is a large organisation, the processes are streamlined. Reliability and trustworthiness factors are there. There is no variance in construction, which ensures that the product will be in the right format and right design with right material used and that means houses that requires less maintenance or constant repairs in the coming days.

Which are the recent trends that you have witnessed in the residential property market?

Mumbai is among the best metros providing real estate in terms of developer margins and in terms of square feet, all the segments are doing good. The HNI or super rich premium segment is in news in last 2-3 months. There is a demand for both, high value product line and affordable also. As Indians, we believe that home buying is a sentimental and personal decision. Everyone likes to buy a house at the most auspicious days so that they would prosper, family will be healthy and there would be happiness. The festive season across India helps increase the sales and developers are also coming up with schemes gifts and offering during this period.

How will the enhanced connectivity from ongoing infrastructure projects impact certain locations?

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) are two major infra project. If we consider the connectivity from South Mumbai, then NMIA, MTHL and Panvel it can be termed as a silk route. Panvel happens to be the centre of the next Navi Mumbai. People have been travelling towards Navi Mumbai via Vashi but tomorrow’s entry point to the city would be Palaspe where the diversion happen towards Alibaug or industrial towns of Khalapur and Mangaon. One route is towards Pune and south JNPT and the other direction towards Panvel and Ahmedabad; the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) is changing the road map of India. In the peripheral areas, people have already started seeing the second generation coming up there so cities like Kalyan, Ambernath, Khopoli, etc. are already experiencing a huge traction.

What are some of the key projects by Arihant Superstructures in the current scenario?

We have three new launches; Arihant Aayan in Titwala, Arihant Aspire at Palaspe Panvel and Arihant Aaradhya in Kalyan. Arihant Aayan has set a new standard for sustainability in real estate with eco-friendly features and reduced carbon footprint. Located near the MahaGanpati Mandir, the project is designed to promote a healthier living environment for its residents while minimising its impact on the planet. We are confident that our AAA grade quality homes, coupled with a range of world-class amenities, will enhance the Titwala region and provide homebuyers with exceptional value.

One of the unique features of Arihant Aayan is its focus on sustainability. The apartments are constructed using eco-friendly materials and are equipped with energy-efficient lighting, water-saving fixtures, and appliances that reduce energy consumption. In addition, the project features a rainwater harvesting system that allows for efficient water conservation, a sewage treatment plant that recycles waste, and a solar power system that generates renewable energy.

We are proud to have developed Arihant Aayan as a sustainable project that prioritizes the well-being of our residents and the environment. Our focus on sustainability is a reflection of our commitment to creating homes that are not only beautiful but also responsible. Arihant Aayan, offers a unique blend of luxury and affordability. The project is located in a prime area, with excellent connectivity to major transportation routes and other important amenities like schools, hospitals, and shopping centres.

Arihant Aayan offers a wide range of apartments to suit the needs of different home buyers, with prices starting from Rs. 26 lakh for 1 BHK. The apartments have been designed with a focus on quality and comfort, and come equipped with home appliances and a range of modern amenities like swimming pools, clubhouses, landscaped gardens, and more.

Arihant Aaradhya is a luxurious residential project designed to offer residents a unique living experience. One of the main highlights of the project is the unique artificial sea beach, which is the first of its kind in the region. The beach is designed to provide a relaxing and rejuvenating experience to the residents, with white sand, palm trees, and a clear blue pool that creates the illusion of an ocean. The beach area is equipped with cabanas, sun loungers, and providing the perfect spot for residents to unwind and enjoy a tropical paradise.

Spread over 7 acres, Arihant Aaradhya offers a range of apartment options to suit various needs and budgets. It is located on the Ring Road of Kalyan, connecting Bhiwandi and Titwala, at Bapgaon opposite Khadakpada. The project offers luxury amenities at an affordable price point, making it an attractive option for potential homebuyers. In its initial launch, the project has already sold 350 flats and is now scheduled for a second round of sales.

The 1BHK apartments start at Rs. 31 lakh and the 2BHK apartments are priced at Rs. 45 lakh, making them half the rate of similar properties in Kalyan. The construction of the project is currently in full swing, and it is expected to be a popular choice for those looking to invest in Mumbai's real estate market. The artificial sea beach and facilities will provide residents with a refreshing and exciting way to relax and stay active, making Arihant Aaradhya the perfect place to call home.

The proposed infrastructure development around Arihant Aaradhya is an added bonus for investors and homebuyers. The new railway station and the Kalyan Ring Road will make the area more accessible and convenient for the residents. It will also increase the value of the investment, making it an attractive opportunity for those looking for long-term investment options. The project is expected to be completed by 2025 and is already generating significant interest from homebuyers and investors in the region.