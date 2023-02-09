Ashneer Grover tweets about latest update of DigiYatra App not working; other users also react |

Ashneer Grover, a star of the previous season of Shark Tank India, recently posted an update on the DigiYatra app on his Twitter app. Notifications to update the app were sent to users who have been using it. Grover, however, claims that since the recent update, the app is broken. The billionaire has a tip for all those travellers who utilise this software to prevent a hassle-free and flawless airport experience in order to avoid last-minute trouble.

“Reinstall, re-register and then upload your boarding before going to the airport," tweeted Ashneer Grover.

“Hey DigiYatra users ! The app won’t work after new update. (You won’t be able to share the uploaded boarding pass). Reinstall, re-register and then upload your boarding before going to the airport. Save yourself last minute inconvenience," Grover tweeted tagging Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Other Twitter users also complianed about the same issue, the user replied to Grovers tweet saying,“Exactly what I faced a while ago ... I wonder why every Govt. apps becomes inconvenience after a while..."

Another tweeter user also wrote, “After everything was setup inside the app, @BLRAirport digiYatra gates are not working. Surprising both gate 4 and 9 with 3 entries within each gate are malfunctioning," read another tweet.

Jet Airways CEO mentioned about same problems

Sanjiv Kapoor, the CEO of Jet Airways, also mentioned a few problems with the app in a tweet on February 3.

“Dear #DigiYatra team / @MoCA_GoI. Trying to help some friends enroll in Digiyatra. Two issues faced: 1. Digiyatra is not available on the iOS or Google stores outside India, though Digilocker is. 2. Getting this error since last evening on Digiyatra when trying to add identity," he tweeted.

DigiYatra App

On the Android and iOS platforms, travellers can download the app and register using their ID and smartphone images.

To access this service, users must complete a one-time registration process on the "DigiYatra" app that includes a self-image capture and Aadhar-based confirmation.

When purchasing tickets, a Digi Yatra ID will be produced, which must be shared. The airlines will provide this ID and the passenger information to the departure airport.

The technology will identify the traveller while they are moving through the airport by capturing their face, and will be permitted to enter without having to present any identification.