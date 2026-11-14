Asgard Alcobev Q2 Profit Soars To ₹2.55 Crore, Revenue Doubles To ₹48.93 Crore As Brewing Business Gains Momentum

Asgard Alcobev |

Mumbai: Asgard Alcobev Limited reported a sharp increase in consolidated revenue and profitability for the second quarter of FY27, supported by improved manufacturing efficiency and higher capacity utilisation following its transition to the brewing business.

Revenue from operations surged 102.84% year-on-year to ₹48.93 crore during the July-September quarter, compared with ₹24.12 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated net profit jumped to ₹2.55 crore from ₹16.95 lakh a year earlier, registering growth of 1,402.30%.

However, the year-on-year comparison reflects the company’s transition to brewing operations following its acquisition of a controlling stake in CMJ Breweries in February 2026.

Profitability Improves

Despite revenue declining 7.75% sequentially from ₹53.04 crore in Q1 FY27, the company recorded a significant improvement in operating profitability. EBITDA increased 42.31% quarter-on-quarter to ₹7.33 crore from ₹5.15 crore.

EBITDA margin expanded by 527 basis points to 14.98%, compared with 9.71% in the preceding quarter. Net profit also increased 50.48% sequentially from ₹1.69 crore, reflecting improved operating efficiencies and cost optimisation.

Production Gains

The company’s brewing operations recorded higher production volumes during the quarter. Total production increased 18.6% sequentially to 13.82 lakh cases, while dispatches rose 14% to 13.58 lakh cases. Capacity utilisation improved to 78.6% from 63.1% in the previous quarter.

Canned beer production surged 67.7% to 4.99 lakh cases, accounting for 36.1% of overall production. For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue reached ₹101.96 crore, while EBITDA stood at ₹12.48 crore and net profit at ₹4.24 crore.

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Expansion Plans

Asgard Alcobev plans to expand its annual manufacturing capacity from 8.4 million cases to 10.8 million cases by March 2027, representing an increase of approximately 28.6%. The company is also evaluating opportunities to expand beyond its existing North-Eastern and Eastern India markets.

Managing Director Ronak Jain said the company’s strategy would focus on higher capacity utilisation, manufacturing expansion and stronger contract manufacturing partnerships.

The company is targeting EBITDA of ₹24-28 crore for FY27, supported by higher production volumes and operating efficiencies. Meanwhile, gross borrowings declined by ₹11.70 crore during the first half to ₹60.84 crore as of September 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial information released by the company and does not constitute investment advice.

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