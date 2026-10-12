ARSS Infrastructure Bags ₹22.67 Crore Road Project, Cuttack Ring Road To Get Six-Lane Upgrade

ARSS Infrastructure secures a Rs 22.67 crore Cuttack Ring Road widening project in Odisha. |

Mumbai: ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited has secured a work order worth Rs 22.67 crore for widening and strengthening a section of the Cuttack City Ring Road in Odisha.

The company informed stock exchanges on October 12, 2026, that the project involves upgrading the existing road to six-lane standards under the state government's infrastructure development plan.

Rs 22.67 Crore Order Details

According to the regulatory filing, the contract is valued at Rs 22,66,55,719 and has been awarded by the office of the Superintending Engineer, Kataka.

The project covers improvements to the Cuttack City Ring Road from Khan Nagar to Sikharpur through Bel View Chowk and Bidanasi.

The development will focus on widening and strengthening the identified road section to meet six-lane standards.

Eight-Month Completion Timeline

The company disclosed that the project carries an execution period of eight months.

The work covers the stretch between kilometre 5/200 and kilometre 8/520, connecting Judicial Academy Chhak and Chahata Chhak in Cuttack district.

The planned improvements are aimed at upgrading the road infrastructure along this corridor.

The filing does not provide details regarding project margins, expected profitability or the proposed commencement date.

Order Received On October 8

ARSS Infrastructure stated that the work order was issued through letter number 29171/WE dated August 12, 2026.

However, the company received the communication on October 8, 2026, before formally informing the stock exchanges on October 12.

The company classified the contract as a domestic infrastructure project.

Company Makes Regulatory Disclosure

In its disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, ARSS Infrastructure provided details of the contract value, execution timeline and project scope.

The company also stated that promoter interest and related-party transaction provisions were not applicable to the contract.

The latest order adds another road development assignment to the company's project portfolio in Odisha, with execution scheduled over eight months.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company's stock exchange filing and is intended for informational purposes, not investment advice.