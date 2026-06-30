ARSS Infrastructure Projects Wins ₹51.60 Crore Contract, Expands Railway Infra Order Book With Bridge Project

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd has received a work order valued at Rs 51.60 crore. |

Mumbai: ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd on Monday announced it has secured a work order worth Rs 51.60 crore from East Coast Railway for a new road overbridge project.

Project Details

The order involves constructing a road overbridge with composite girders for the railway portion and RCC girders for the approach portion. This infrastructure will replace an existing level crossing near Motari and Kanas Road stations on the Khurda-Puri line under the Khurda Road Division.

Contract Value

The total value of the work order is Rs 51,60,48,602.44, as stated in the company's exchange filing. This amount includes all associated costs for the project.

Completion Timeline

ARSS Infrastructure Projects expects to complete the entire work within 24 months from the date of the Letter of Acceptance. The company will coordinate with East Coast Railway to commence the project soon.

Company Information

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited is registered in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The company is engaged in infrastructure development projects across various sectors.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.