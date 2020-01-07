Arrest warrant issued in Japan for Mrs Ghosn

New Delhi: Prosecutors in Japan on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, wife of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who last month jumped bail and fled the country.

The warrant was issued as the fallout from the escape of one of Japan's most high-profile criminal suspects continues, with authorities pledging tighter border controls and seizing the bail money that Ghosn forfeited by fleeing the country.

He had been facing trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies, before fleeing the country in late December for Lebanon, where he was reunited with his wife.

In a statement, prosecutors said they had obtained the warrant on suspicion that Carole Ghosn "made false statements" during April testimony to the Tokyo district court about meetings with an unnamed individual.

Carlos Ghosn had been freed on bail after agreeing to strict conditions, with prosecutors arguing he posed a flight risk.