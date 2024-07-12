Are 5 Guarantees And Resource Crunch Costing Karnataka Its Development?

The Siddaramaiah government has started a fund-allocation exercise for five guarantee schemes, sourcing money from a variety of sources to set up and obtain the required funding.

Speaking on Thursday, July 11, in Mangalore, Rayareddy said that guarantee schemes have received the majority of Karnataka's grants. He disclosed that the state must set aside between Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000 crore per year for these programs, leaving little to no money for projects aimed at development.

NTST notice to Karnataka

Due to this, the state government has received a notice from the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes asking for information regarding the guarantee schemes' use of TSP and SCSP funds.

Reports that aggravated the issue. Karnataka government has chosen to use funds allotted under Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribes Sub-Plan (TSP) to implement five guarantee schemes and further For these schemes, the government intends to use the allocations from the SCSP and TSP, totaling Rs 14,730.53 crore.

Karnataka's top infra projects

1) Mysore-Chennai high-speed rail

The corridor will pass through nine stations on its 435 km journey between Chennai and Mysore. The high-speed rail corridor between these two cities is expected to be constructed parallel to the current train stations.

Costing the government roughly USD 16 billion (about Rs. 1 lakh crore), according to the final feasibility report.

2) Raichur Airport expansion

The Airports Authority of India approved the extension of the construction in 2021 to include an 1800-meter runway for the use of ATR-72 aircraft. Construction has continued ever since.

The Rs 185.57 crore project has been given administrative approval. Nevertheless, an extra Rs 33 crore is needed, of which Rs 20 crore is needed for construction and Rs 13 crore for land acquisition and rehabilitation.

Mysore-Chennai high-speed rail and Raichur airport expansion are two of the core infrastructure projects that Karnataka currently has under construction. Both of these projects require a significant amount of fund allocation, thereby straining the, exchequer.