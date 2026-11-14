Archies Faces A Tough Q2 As Sales Take A Hit, Revenue Plunges 33% While Net Loss Reaches ₹1.58 Crore

Archies |

Mumbai: Archies Limited, known for its greeting cards and gifting products, slipped into losses during the second quarter of FY27 as declining revenue weighed on its financial performance.

The company reported a net loss of ₹1.58 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with a net profit of ₹25 lakh in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue Falls 33%

Archies reported revenue from operations of ₹12.39 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹18.36 crore in Q2 FY26. This represents a year-on-year decline of approximately 32.5%, highlighting weaker sales during the September quarter. Total income also declined 32.2% to ₹12.80 crore from ₹18.89 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Profit Turns Into Loss

The company's loss before tax stood at ₹1.77 crore, against a profit before tax of ₹32 lakh a year earlier. Total expenses declined 21.5% to ₹14.58 crore from ₹18.57 crore.

However, the reduction in expenses was insufficient to offset the sharper fall in income, pushing the company into losses. The latest results indicate continued pressure on Archies' financial performance.

Half-Year Loss Widens

For the first half of FY27, Archies reported a net loss of ₹2.96 crore, compared with a net profit of ₹5 lakh in H1 FY26. Revenue from operations during April-September fell 36.8% to ₹20.30 crore from ₹32.11 crore a year earlier. The half-year figures reflect a sustained decline in sales alongside deteriorating profitability.

What Lies Ahead?

Archies faces the challenge of recovering revenue while keeping operating expenses under control.

Investors will monitor the company's sales performance, cost management and ability to return to profitability in subsequent quarters. The company's future financial results will be important in assessing whether the decline in revenue can be reversed.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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