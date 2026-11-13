Dish TV Adds Subscribers But Earnings Lose Signal, Q2 Loss Widens To ₹296 Crore As Costs Surge 37%

Dish TV |

Mumbai: Dish TV India reported a sharp deterioration in its financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with its consolidated net loss widening to ₹295.74 crore, exceeding quarterly revenue from operations of ₹292 crore.

The direct-to-home (DTH) operator had reported a net loss of ₹132.65 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, highlighting continued pressure on profitability.

Loss More Than Doubles

Dish TV's consolidated net loss widened by approximately 123% year-on-year during the September quarter. Revenue from operations remained nearly unchanged at ₹292 crore, compared with ₹291 crore a year earlier. However, total expenses surged 36.74% to ₹590.67 crore, significantly affecting earnings. Total income declined 1.45% to ₹294.93 crore.

Subscription Revenue Declines

Subscription revenue fell 22.76% to ₹179.5 crore, accounting for approximately 61.5% of quarterly operating revenue. Marketing and promotional fees declined 8.9% to ₹30.2 crore, while advertising income increased 4.8% to ₹4.6 crore. Despite lower subscription earnings, Dish TV recorded an improvement in its customer base.

Subscriber Base Recovers

Dish TV added 2.10 lakh active subscribers during Q2 FY27, taking its total active subscriber base to 75.56 lakh. This compared with 73.46 lakh subscribers at the end of June 2026. The recovery followed a decline of 4.38 lakh subscribers during the preceding quarter.

Read Also Dish TV makes changes in its board of directors

VZY Business Gains Momentum

Revenue from LED and LCD television sales under the company's VZY business increased sharply to ₹47.6 crore. VZY integrates live television, more than 29 streaming applications and smart hardware. CEO Manoj Dobhal said Dish TV remained focused on strengthening its DTH operations while expanding connected entertainment services.

Dish TV Share Price

Dish TV shares were trading at ₹2.02 on the BSE, down 1.94% from their previous closing level, according to a report. The company's future performance will depend on subscriber retention, cost management and growth in its emerging entertainment businesses.

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