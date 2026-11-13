EIH Checks Into Strong Q2 Growth, Net Profit Surges 21% To ₹141.46 Crore As Revenue Climbs 16%

Oberoi Group hospitality firm EIH Ltd | X @FinAspiration

Mumbai: EIH Limited, the hospitality company behind the Oberoi and Trident hotel brands, reported a 21.36% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹141.46 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The company's net profit stood at ₹116.56 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations climbed 16.10% to ₹694.19 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹597.94 crore a year earlier, reflecting stronger reported financial performance.

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Revenue Growth

EIH Limited's total income increased 15.46% to ₹730.53 crore during the September quarter, against ₹632.70 crore in the same period last year. The increase in revenue contributed to the company's improved earnings, although operating expenses also moved higher.

Total expenses rose 15.45% to ₹559.15 crore from ₹484.33 crore in Q2 FY26. The figures indicate that the company's expenditure increased broadly in line with its total income during the quarter.

Profitability Improves

Profit before tax rose 10.73% to ₹184.29 crore, compared with ₹166.43 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, consolidated net profit grew at a faster pace, registering an increase of ₹24.90 crore year-on-year. The improvement in earnings came despite higher overall expenses, highlighting the company's stronger reported bottom line.

Earnings Per Share Rise

EIH reported basic earnings per share (EPS) of ₹2.18 for Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1.82 in the corresponding quarter last year. This represents an increase of approximately 19.78%, indicating higher earnings attributable to shareholders on a per-share basis.

Hospitality Sector Outlook

The September-quarter results showed positive year-on-year growth across EIH's revenue, total income and profitability indicators. Going forward, investors may monitor hotel occupancy, room rates, operating costs and demand trends across the hospitality sector.

The company's ability to maintain revenue growth while managing expenses will remain important for its financial performance in subsequent quarters.

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