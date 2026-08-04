EIH Associated Hotels Net Profit Rises 11.64% To ₹6.89 Crore In June Quarter

Oberoi Group hospitality firm EIH Ltd | X @FinAspiration

Mumbai: EIH Associated Hotels Limited on 4 August 2026 announced a standalone net profit after tax of ₹6.89 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks an 11.64% increase compared to ₹6.18 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from Operations

The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹65.98 crore, a decrease from ₹68.74 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹71.85 crore, down from ₹73.68 crore year-on-year.

Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹63.39 crore, a marginal decrease from ₹64.09 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter was ₹8.46 crore, compared to ₹8.28 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹1.13. This is an increase from ₹1.01 reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Dividend Proposal

The Board of Directors had proposed a final dividend of ₹3.50 per share for the financial year 2025-26 on 22 May 2026. This proposal is subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.

Seasonal Nature of Business

The company noted that the unaudited financial results for the quarter are not indicative of the full year's performance due to the seasonal nature of the Indian hotel industry.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.