Dish TV makes changes in its board of directors | Dish Tv

Dish TV in an exchange filing announced the appointment of three new directors and the exit of Rajeev Kumar Dalmia from the board of directors.

New appointments

Sunil Kumar Gupta, Madan Mohanlal Verma, and Gaurav Gupta have been appointed as the new independent directors of the company for a term of five consecutive years.

Sunil Kumar Gupta is a retired Indian Telecommunication Service Officer who was working as Secretary, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Madan Mohanlal Verma had served as an inspector of customs and the central government and worked as a branch head, division head, chief investment officer, and director - zonal training in LIC. Gaurav Gupta has 15 years of experience in fields like technology and service, textiles, and real estate.

Resignation

They also announced the resignation of Rajeev Kumar Dalmia, Executive Director of the company, from the board of directors on December 6, 2022. He will continue to act as a Chief Financial Officer of the company.

AGM

In the same filing, they also mentioned the approval for the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company on December 29, 2022.