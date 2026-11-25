Foxconn | File photo

Mumbai: Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn Technology Group's Indian operations have come under scrutiny over alleged delays in payments to local vendors, with a contractor filing an insolvency petition seeking recovery of approximately ₹143 crore, according to a Bloomberg report.

The development comes amid Foxconn's expanding manufacturing presence in India, where it plays a crucial role in Apple's iPhone production ecosystem.

Insolvency Petition Filed

BCD Emprasa LLP, which provided residential accommodation for employees at Foxconn's Bengaluru manufacturing facility, has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Chennai over alleged unpaid contractual dues.

The contractor has accused Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd. of failing to clear rental payments and utility charges. According to court documents reviewed by Bloomberg, the ₹143 crore claim includes outstanding payments, interest, service charges and damages calculated up to July 8.

Vendor Payment Concerns

The report indicated that around six vendors associated with Foxconn's Indian operations are reportedly experiencing payment delays. At least four vendors have allegedly been awaiting settlement for periods ranging from several months to more than a year. Several affected contractors were involved in construction and infrastructure development at Foxconn's Bengaluru manufacturing facility.

Rental Agreement Dispute

Under an agreement signed in April 2024, BCD Emprasa leased 700 residential units to accommodate female employees working at Foxconn's plant. The contractual arrangement reportedly required rental payments irrespective of occupancy, with a mandatory lock-in period extending until July 2026.

The contractor alleged that Foxconn failed to settle invoices falling due from May 2025 onwards, resulting in substantial financial and commercial losses.

Foxconn Response Awaited

The insolvency petition remains before the NCLT. However, filing such a petition does not automatically trigger bankruptcy proceedings, as vendors frequently use insolvency provisions to pursue outstanding payments.

Foxconn had not officially responded to the allegations at the time of the report. The outcome of the legal proceedings remains uncertain.

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