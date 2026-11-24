NCLT orders immediate dissolution of Cox and Kings Global Services after completion of its liquidation process | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on November 19 ordered the dissolution of Cox and Kings Global Services Private Limited with immediate effect following the completion of its liquidation process. The company was found to be non-operational, with no possibility of revival.

The order was passed after the Embassy of India in Washington DC, USA, had filed a claim of ₹85.23 crore in the insolvency proceedings against Cox and Kings Global Services Private Limited.

The Embassy’s claim was admitted by the liquidator on April 12, 2024, during the liquidation proceedings. The company, which was found to be non-operational and had no possibility of revival, was ordered to be liquidated by the tribunal on November 9, 2023.

RoC Directed To Strike Off Company Name

A Bench comprising judicial member K. R. Saji Kumar and technical member Anil Raj Chellan, in an order pronounced, directed the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Mumbai, to strike off the company's name from its records within seven days.

The dissolution application was filed by liquidator Rajkumar Feru Gupta under Section 54 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), read with Regulation 45 of the IBBI (Liquidation Process) Regulations, 2016.

The insolvency proceedings against the company were initiated under Section 7 of the IBC on January 5, 2023, following which Birendra Kumar Agrawal was appointed as the Interim Resolution Professional and subsequently confirmed as the Resolution Professional.

Company Had No Assets Apart From Bank Balances

The liquidator informed the tribunal that the company had no assets apart from its bank balances. These included ₹1.36 crore transferred from the corporate insolvency resolution process account to the liquidation account maintained with Axis Bank and another ₹2.13 lakh lying in an ICICI Bank account.

The latter amount had been lien-marked by the office of the Senior Inspector of Police. The liquidator had to approach the tribunal for permission to transfer the amount after encountering difficulties in opening an escrow account.

The tribunal eventually permitted the requirement to be waived, allowing the proceeds to be transferred to the liquidation account on May 14, 2025.

The liquidator subsequently distributed the available proceeds among stakeholders in accordance with the waterfall mechanism prescribed under Section 53 of the IBC. The liquidation account was closed on June 5, 2025, after the distribution was completed.

Stakeholders Approve Dissolution Proposal

Taking note of the liquidator's final report and compliance certificate, the tribunal observed that the liquidation process had been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the IBC and that the company's assets had been completely liquidated.

The tribunal also noted that the Stakeholders' Consultation Committee had approved a resolution advising the liquidator to seek dissolution of the company, with 95.31 per cent voting support through ballot voting on May 21, 2025.

The Bench held that the circumstances justified dissolution and ordered the company to be dissolved with immediate effect.

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It, however, clarified that the dissolution would not absolve any director or promoter from personal liability or guarantees, if any. The liquidator was discharged from his duties but directed to preserve the company's records for the period prescribed under law.

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