L&T's LTN Compute won a multi-year order to deploy more NVIDIA B300 GPUs at its Chennai data centre |

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on 23 November 2026 that its group company Vyoma.AI, through subsidiary LTN Compute, had secured a large, multi-year order to deploy additional NVIDIA B300 graphics processing units (GPUs) at its Chennai data centre. The deployment forms part of a wider 10,000-GPU cluster being developed at the campus.

AI Deployment

The additional GPUs will support an inference infrastructure provider’s AI-native platform. The platform will use the computing capacity to train, fine-tune and deploy specialised artificial intelligence models at commercial scale, L&T said.

Training develops a model’s capabilities, while fine-tuning adapts an existing model to a particular task. Once deployed, a model uses inference to process new inputs and produce outputs. The Chennai infrastructure will support all three stages, from model development to commercial use.

The 10,000-GPU figure refers to the wider cluster at the Chennai campus. The order covers an additional deployment of NVIDIA B300 GPUs within that build-out as part of the multi-year engagement.

Power Capacity

Vyoma.AI is developing the Chennai campus as an AI infrastructure hub. The project, which the company calls an AI Factory, is designed to house the computing infrastructure needed to run AI workloads at scale.

The first phase is designed for a capacity of 250 megawatts (MW), supported by 150 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of power infrastructure readiness. The 250 MW figure describes the first phase’s design capacity, while the 150 MVA figure describes the readiness of the supporting electrical infrastructure.

The GPU count measures the scale of the computing cluster. The two power figures describe the campus infrastructure being developed to support that computing capacity.

Management View

L&T Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said artificial intelligence was transforming industries and that AI factories would provide the infrastructure to support that shift.

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The Chennai order puts that infrastructure to work for a specific commercial use, giving the inference provider additional computing capacity to develop specialised models and run them at scale.

Disclaimer: This story draws on company exchange filings and is for information only. Investors should assess risks before making investment decisions.

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