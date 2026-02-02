iPhone Maker Foxconn Under Fire In Karnataka Over Failed Employment Promises, Villagers Threaten Mass Protests

File Photo

A major standoff has erupted between Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn and a local Gram Panchayat in Karnataka's Bengaluru Rural district, with villagers threatening mass protests over allegations of unpaid local taxes, building regulation violations, and failure to provide employment opportunities to residents of nearby areas.

The conflict centres on Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd's expansive facilities in Doddagollahalli and Aruvanahalli villages. These sites, spanning approximately 5.33 lakh square metres, form part of the company's major manufacturing operations in the region, including its high-profile iPhone assembly plant under 'Project Elephant'.

Gram Panchayat issues formal notice

India Today reports that the Gram Panchayat has served a detailed notice to Foxconn, demanding comprehensive documentation. This includes approved building plans, construction licences, completion and occupancy certificates, and survey-wise details of the built-up area across the facilities.

Local representatives have claimed that Foxconn enjoys tax exemptions and various incentives from the authorities, yet the promised job opportunities for residents of nearby villages have failed to materialise.

The Gram Panchayat further alleges that the company is preferentially hiring candidates from outside the region while systematically rejecting qualified local applicants.

Additional concerns have been raised over the lack of proper building approvals, with the panchayat accusing Foxconn of not providing essential construction licences, completion certificates, occupancy documents, and other required paperwork.

Villagers threaten mass protest

The notice imposes a strict seven-day deadline for the company to comply and submit the demanded details. Villagers have warned that failure to meet these demands will trigger a large-scale mass protest in the coming days.

Residents have expressed growing frustration, warning that if their grievances remain unaddressed, they will organise large-scale demonstrations. The allegations highlight broader tensions in areas transformed by industrial investments, where locals often feel sidelined amid rapid development.

Foxconn's presence in Bengaluru Rural district has been hailed for its potential to generate thousands of jobs and boost the local economy, with the Karnataka government previously approving substantial investments. However, this latest row underscores challenges in balancing corporate expansion with community expectations.