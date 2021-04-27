Apple triples India sales in premium phone market in Q1 2021; captures 48% share

Apple maintained its leading position in the India premium smartphone market with nearly 48 percent share in the first quarter of 2021, according to a news report.

Apple witnessed a massive 207 percent growth (year-on-year) in India in Q1 2021, continuing to carry forward its momentum in the January-March period this year.

"The brand maintained its leading position in the premium segment (Rs 30,000 or $400 and above) with almost 48 percent share. Strong demand for the iPhone 11 coupled with aggressive offers on the iPhone SE 2020 and expansion in 'Make in India' capabilities are the driving factors in this growth," the new Counterpoint Research tracker said.

Apple has also registered more than 1 million shipments for two consecutive quarters for the first time.

In the festive quarter of 2020, Apple was the sixth-largest smartphone vendor in India, registering 171 per cent growth. Apple witnessed its best ever quarter in Q4 2020, selling more than 1.5 million units.

An increase in sales of older-generation iPhone 11 and the newer mid-range iPhone SE helped the company grow in the festive quarter.

For the full year 2020, the iPhone maker grew 93 percent (YoY).

Indians bought more smartphones during January-March 2021 period due to pent up demand after a pandemic-ravaged 2020, Reuters said citing research firm Counterpoint.

India's smartphone shipments grew 23 percent YoY to reach over 38 million units in Q1 2021. These were the highest ever first-quarter shipments. New product launches, promotions and financial schemes, as well as pent-up demand coming from 2020, drove the smartphone market in Q1 2021.